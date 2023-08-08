Penn Hills, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Breakfast is served as a new bill signing will provide free meals to Pennsylvania public schools with a side dish of new investments.

On Tuesday, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Department of Education Secretary Dr. Khalid Mumin visited Penn Hills Elementary School in Allegheny County to host a ceremonial bill signing of the 2023-2024 budget.

“As I’ve traveled Pennsylvania over the past few years, one thing I heard over and over again is about how many kids come to school hungry. Every expert will tell you that you can’t learn on an empty stomach – and we cannot expect kids to learn math and science and English when they haven’t eaten anything all day,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

This budget makes historic investments in K-12 public schools, including the largest BEF increase in Pennsylvania history and universal free breakfast for public school students. It includes:

A $567 million increase in basic education funding for Pennsylvania school districts, enabling all school districts to have the basic resources they need to provide a high-quality education for Pennsylvania students. This is the largest BEF increase in history.

A $50 million increase in special education funding, reinforcing Pennsylvania’s commitment to equitable education for all students.

A $46.5 million increase in funding to provide universal free breakfast to Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million public school students regardless of income, and free lunch to all 22,000 Pennsylvania students who are eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program.

A $23.5 million investment in workforce training and vo-tech programs to help expand our workforce and empower students to chart their own courses.

Governor Shapiro Signs Ceremonial Budget Bill Creating Universal Free Breakfast, Making Historic Investments in Public Education During Visit to Allegheny County Elementary School on August 8, 2023.

Governor Shapiro Signs Ceremonial Budget Bill Creating Universal Free Breakfast, Making Historic Investments in Public Education During Visit to Allegheny County Elementary School on August 8, 2023.

Governor Shapiro Signs Ceremonial Budget Bill Creating Universal Free Breakfast, Making Historic Investments in Public Education During Visit to Allegheny County Elementary School on August 8, 2023.

Governor Shapiro Signs Ceremonial Budget Bill Creating Universal Free Breakfast, Making Historic Investments in Public Education During Visit to Allegheny County Elementary School on August 8, 2023.

Governor Shapiro Signs Ceremonial Budget Bill Creating Universal Free Breakfast, Making Historic Investments in Public Education During Visit to Allegheny County Elementary School on August 8, 2023.

“This budget delivers on that promise to provide free breakfast to all 1.7 million public school students in Pennsylvania, because our students can’t learn on empty stomachs. Every student in Pennsylvania deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed – and this budget delivers for them,” Shapiro continued.

A total of 71,901 northwest Pennsylvania students will qualify for free breakfast under the new budget. That breakdown by county is below:

Crawford County — 7,963

Erie County — 37,148

Forest County — 381

Mercer County — 13,797

Venango County — 8,099

Warren County — 4,513

“For the student in an underfunded school, this means getting the basic resources they need for a world-class education. For the student living with different abilities, this means access to an equitable education that breaks down barriers. And for the public school student who comes to school with an empty stomach, this means a free breakfast — no matter what their family’s income. This budget is a historic investment in Pennsylvania schools,” said Department of Education Secretary Dr. Khalid Mumin.

For a full breakdown of qualified students by county and more information on the investments made in the bipartisan budget, go online here.