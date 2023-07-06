A new bipartisan bill to legalize adult marijuana use is introduced in the State Senate.

It’s a joint effort by Republican Senator Dan Laughlin from Millcreek and Democrat Sharif Street from Philadelphia.

In announcing Senate Bill 846, Laughlin said legalized marijuana is supported by an “overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians.”

He added with neighboring states New Jersey and New York approving adult use, the bill is needed to avoid losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars of new tax revenue and thousands of new jobs.