PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed two bills into law that designate holidays honoring veterans.

House Bill 2361 designated June 12 of each year as “Women Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania.

Representative Tracy Pennycuick says Women Veterans Day will recognize women who have served in the American military.

“While women have served in the American military since before we became a nation, it was not until 1948 that women were recognized as military members or veterans. President Harry S Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act on June 12, 1948, which allowed women to serve as permanent, regular members of the United States Army, Marine Corp, Navy, and the Air Force,” said Representative Pennycuick.

The Act states that women who served in the military were relegated to serving in the civilian field of nursing, laundering, mending clothing, and cooking. Some women would dress as men during the Civil War just so they could fight on the front lines. The day will serve as not only a recognition to women veterans, but a recognition as their importance to the war effort as permanent, regular members of the United States Armed Forces.

House Bill 2586 will also designate March 29 as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day honoring the first group of African-American military aviators during World War II.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It is crucial that we both remember and honor this group of outstanding Pennsylvanians who put their lives on the line for their nation and Commonwealth, all while in the face of racial adversity,” said Representative’s Karen Boback, Dan K. Williams, and Carol Hill-Evans earlier this year when introducing the bill.

Both laws take effect immediately.