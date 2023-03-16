(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania wants help to encourage fishing and boating interest among the commonwealth’s youth.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is seeking grant applicants to support education programs that promote new and renewed interest in fishing and boating through the recruitment of new participants, retention of existing participants and reactivation of former participants – collectively known as “R3.”

The R3 grants will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The grants require a minimum of 25% match of total project costs.

According to a release, the R3 grants aim to connect Pennsylvanians with the fun of commonwealth waterways by teaching fishing and boating skills and providing quality locations where these activities can be enjoyed.

In 2022, the PFBC awarded $201,837 in R3 grants to support 13 education projects in nine counties.

The deadline for submission of R3 grant applications is April 14. Applications for multi-year grants are currently not being accepted.

More information about the grant program can be found on the PFBC R3 Grant Program page.