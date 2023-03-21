(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania veterans now can apply to receive special recognition and two new special military-themed license plates.

The Air Medal license plate, and the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate now are available to eligible residents.

“These plates are yet another opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices of our military members and families,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll. “As always, we are proud to recognize our military community and their accomplishments.”

Both license plates require completed paperwork and a photocopy of the applicant’s DD214 (a military form describing a veterans years of service). Applicants for the Air Medal license plate should have a DD214 showing that they earned the medal. Applicants of the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate should have a DD214 showing they served in both “theaters of operation.”

“When our service members deploy they sacrifice greatly, and so too do their families,” said Brig. Gen. (PA-Ret) Maureen Weigl, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “These special plates will be seen throughout the Commonwealth, reminding citizens that we owe a debt of gratitude to all who served to defend our freedom.”

A Blue Star Family license plate is available to family members of an active-duty, reserve or National Guard service member. That includes spouses, parents, step-parents, adoptive parents, foster parents in loco parentis, children, step-children, adopted children, brothers, sisters, half-brothers and half-sisters, and grandparents.

The license plates have a $23 fee and are available for passenger cars or trucks that weigh no more than 14,000 pounds.

Other military plates and further details are available on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website.