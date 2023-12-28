A new year brings new laws to the Commonwealth, and WJET took a look at what these new laws mean for Pennsylvanians and law enforcement.

2024 brings new laws to Pennsylvanians — one that requires insurance companies to cover preventative breast cancer screenings for high-risk women.

“This is one of the first marquee pieces of legislation that we did right out of the get-go in the beginning of the year. I’m really proud that we’ve worked in a bipartisan manner on that and folks can get the screening that they need,” said Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Bizzarro (D).

Bizzarro said there’s also a new child and dependent tax care credit — those who earn less than $43,000 will receive about $1,000 credit.

“I’m really proud of this tax credit. This is a rare situation where you have organized labor, the chamber, parents, grandparents and other employers, everybody on the same page. This was needed for Pennsylvania, and we were able to deliver that for everyday folks,” said Bizzarro.

There are also new laws to protect your packages as porch pirates will soon face felony charges.

City of Erie police say the porch pirate law was developed due to the change in the way people shop.

“Those packages or those items are being stolen from their front door. Obviously, as technology improves and people have Ring door cameras or surveillance, it helps law enforcement to combat that. I think it’s a good thing that they’re staying with the times and updating the law,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie police.

State Rep. Bizzaro said he feels there is more they could have done, including increasing the minimum wage. However, he is hopeful about the year ahead and more legislation that will be passed.