(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and U.S. Congressman Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17), along with U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA-16), introduced a bipartisan resolution calling for the immediate release of Marc Fogel — a Pittsburgh-area resident who remains in Russian custody.

Fogel — a history teacher from Pittsburgh who taught the children of U.S. diplomats in Columbia, Venezuela, Oman, Malaysia, and Russia — was detained in Moscow in August 2021 with half an ounce of medical marijuana prescribed for his chronic back pain.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to 14 years of hard labor in a Russian prison, a sentence usually reserved for large-scale drug smugglers.

The resolution urges the Biden Administration to prioritize the release of Fogel and all other U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are wrongfully detained by Russia.

“This legislation reaffirms our collective commitment to bring Marc Fogel home. For too long, we have pressed the Biden administration to declare Mr. Fogel as wrongfully detained by the Russian government,” said Representative Kelly. “This legislation not only reinforces our support for Mr. Fogel, but it also expresses our deepest sympathy for Marc’s mother, Malphine Fogel, who is my constituent and whom I have met with personally as we work to bring Marc home. No American should be left behind, and I pray Mr. Fogel will be reunited with his wonderful family as soon as possible.”

“Marc Fogel has devoted his life to educating students around the world, from Pittsburgh to Oman to Venezuela to Moscow. Because of what can only be understood as a political ploy by Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime, he was unjustly sentenced to 14 years in a Russian maximum-security penal colony,” said Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “Marc is a loving father and dedicated teacher whose life is in danger. I urge President Biden and his administration to do everything possible to bring Marc home.”

Other bipartisan co-sponsors of the House and Senate include, Representatives Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA-14), Dwight Evans (D-PA-03), Brendan Boyle (D-PA-02), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01), Madeleine Dean (D-PA-04), Susan Wild (D-PA-07), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA-05), Dan Meuser (R-PA-09), Mike Thompson (R-PA-15), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06), Matt Cartwright (D-PA-08), Summer Lee (D-PA-12), Ryan Zinke (R-MT-01), and Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Jon Tester (D-MT), and John Fetterman (D-PA).

In August 2022, U.S. Senators Casey (D-PA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Jon Tester (D-MT), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) sent a letter to Secretary Antony Blinken urging the State Department to designate Fogel as “wrongfully detained” and ensure he is included in any negotiations to bring Americans imprisoned in Russia home.

In June 2023, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), and U.S. Representatives Chris Deluzio (D-PA), and Brendan Boyle (D-PA), introduced The Marc Fogel Act.

The Marc Fogel Act would require the State Department to provide Congress with copies of documents and communications on why a wrongful determination has or has not been made in cases of U.S. nationals detained abroad within six months of arrest.

The family of Marc Fogel held a rally at the White House in July 2023, WTAE reported.