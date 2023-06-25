(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New Waterways Conservation Officers have been assigned to Erie and Crawford counties.
On Friday, 13 members of the 25th Class of Waterways Conservation Officers (WCO) graduated from the agency’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced.
Two Waterways Conservation Officers have been assigned to Erie County — Logan Schuller, New Castle, assigned to E. Erie County ; and Jacob Schwartzmiller, Erie, assigned to W. Erie County. Noah Grice, Elizabeth, has been assigned to E. Crawford/Warren counties.
Following a graduation ceremony Friday at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, the officers will report to their assigned regions across the Commonwealth next week to begin their duties.
In order to graduate, officers undergo an extensive 52-week training program.
New Waterways Conservation Officers, along with their hometowns and assigned regions:
- Sarah Bartle, Fannettsburg, assigned to Franklin/E. Fulton counties
- Brendan Borne, Camp Hill, assigned to Bedford/W. Fulton counties
- Zachary Christy, Irwin, assigned to cover vacancies within the Southwest Region
- Caleb Cramer, Mount Union, assigned to N. Wayne County
- Gaven Danneker, Bellefonte, assigned to Delaware County
- Noah Grice, Elizabeth, assigned to E. Crawford/Warren counties
- Abigail Luteri, Somerset, assigned to SW. Montgomery/W. Philadelphia counties
- Kristian McNamara, Enola, assigned to Lackawanna/Wayne/Susquehanna counties
- Michael Noon III, South Fork, assigned to Clarion/Butler/Armstrong counties
- Logan Schuller, New Castle, assigned to E. Erie County
- Jacob Schwartzmiller, Erie, assigned to W. Erie County
- Seth Strawser, Richfield, assigned to Perry/Juniata counties
- Luke Walter, Mercer, assigned to Butler County
WCOs that recently accepted new assignments:
- Shane Casey, transferred from N. Wayne County to W. Schuylkill County
- Carl Maise, transferred from Cumberland County to S. York County
- Lacie Mosteller, transferred from SW. Montgomery/W. Philadelphia counties to Cumberland County
- Wyatt Peiper, transferred from Franklin/E. Fulton counties to Elk County
- Matthew Scott, transferred from Delaware County to W. Allegheny County
“It gives me an incredible feeling of pride to officially welcome this dedicated group of new officers to our Fish and Boat Commission team,” said Col. Clyde Warner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “With their intense training behind them, these officers are ready to serve millions of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania and work to protect, conserve, and enhance our aquatic resources.”