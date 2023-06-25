(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New Waterways Conservation Officers have been assigned to Erie and Crawford counties.

On Friday, 13 members of the 25th Class of Waterways Conservation Officers (WCO) graduated from the agency’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced.

Two Waterways Conservation Officers have been assigned to Erie County — Logan Schuller, New Castle, assigned to E. Erie County ; and Jacob Schwartzmiller, Erie, assigned to W. Erie County. Noah Grice, Elizabeth, has been assigned to E. Crawford/Warren counties.

Following a graduation ceremony Friday at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, the officers will report to their assigned regions across the Commonwealth next week to begin their duties.

In order to graduate, officers undergo an extensive 52-week training program.

New Waterways Conservation Officers, along with their hometowns and assigned regions:

Sarah Bartle, Fannettsburg, assigned to Franklin/E. Fulton counties

Brendan Borne, Camp Hill, assigned to Bedford/W. Fulton counties

Zachary Christy, Irwin, assigned to cover vacancies within the Southwest Region

Caleb Cramer, Mount Union, assigned to N. Wayne County

Gaven Danneker, Bellefonte, assigned to Delaware County

Noah Grice, Elizabeth, assigned to E. Crawford/Warren counties

Abigail Luteri, Somerset, assigned to SW. Montgomery/W. Philadelphia counties

Kristian McNamara, Enola, assigned to Lackawanna/Wayne/Susquehanna counties

Michael Noon III, South Fork, assigned to Clarion/Butler/Armstrong counties

Logan Schuller, New Castle, assigned to E. Erie County

Jacob Schwartzmiller, Erie, assigned to W. Erie County

Seth Strawser, Richfield, assigned to Perry/Juniata counties

Luke Walter, Mercer, assigned to Butler County

WCOs that recently accepted new assignments:

Shane Casey, transferred from N. Wayne County to W. Schuylkill County

Carl Maise, transferred from Cumberland County to S. York County

Lacie Mosteller, transferred from SW. Montgomery/W. Philadelphia counties to Cumberland County

Wyatt Peiper, transferred from Franklin/E. Fulton counties to Elk County

Matthew Scott, transferred from Delaware County to W. Allegheny County

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It gives me an incredible feeling of pride to officially welcome this dedicated group of new officers to our Fish and Boat Commission team,” said Col. Clyde Warner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “With their intense training behind them, these officers are ready to serve millions of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania and work to protect, conserve, and enhance our aquatic resources.”