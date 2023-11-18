Following Saturday’s poor offensive showing against Michigan, Penn State fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Now the Nittany Lions look ahead to Rutgers on senior day for the final game at Beaver Stadium this season. This weeks show previews the matchup and looks at the newly unveiled Franco Harris mural at the Penn State All Sports Museum.
