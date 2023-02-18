(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding released a statement Friday February, 17 regarding animal health concerns following the train derailment in East Palestine Ohio.

In the statement, Redding said that the Department of Agriculture has not received any reports of livestock, poultry, or other domestic animal health symptoms that could be attributed to air contaminants since the incident and that the safety of animals and the environment are the administration’s top priority.

However, the department did receive two reports of horses being affected by smoke from a controlled burn in the region and have been monitoring the situation.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture veterinarians and Pennsylvania Animal Health Commission partners have already advised livestock and poultry owners and private veterinarians within 10 kilometers of the train derailment on safely housing, feeding, and caring for animals during and after the incident.

Poultry, livestock and pet owners are encouraged to contact their private veterinarian if they have any concerns about unusual respiratory issues, or decreases in feeding, or egg or milk production.

The department remains in constant communication with other agencies including the Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the EPA concerning environmental testing and water quality and will advise the public should any additional measures become necessary.