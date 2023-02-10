UPDATE 5:32 p.m. — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday for feeling lightheaded, our Harrisburg affiliate reports.

According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out a stroke and seizure.

United States Senator John Fetterman became light-headed Wednesday and was taken to George Washington University Hospital by staff members.

He’s been undergoing tests, but there is apparently no sign the 53-year-old suffered another stroke or seizure.

Fetterman’s stroke happened on May 13, 2022, and put his senate campaign on hold for weeks.