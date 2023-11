(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Homes across northwest Pennsylvania are dealing with power outages after the first snowfall of the winter season.

According to Penelec, 179 Crawford County customers, 84 Erie County customers and fewer than five Warren County customers were affected by the outage as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

To see power outages in your area in real time, view this map.

Penelec expects to restore power to the majority of affected customers by 11 p.m. Wednesday.