(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. 5 around 12:30 p.m.

The driver of the Chrysler reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of state Route 59 and state Route 219 and hit a Honda Odyssey that was traveling south on Route 219 through that stop sign.

Police report the force of the crash caused the Honda Odyssey to hit a concrete wall.

The driver and passenger of the Chrysler both suffered suspected serious injuries, and the passenger was airlifted to a Buffalo, NY hospital.

Three passengers in the Honda Odyssey were taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries, ages 0, 4 and 6, all from Sterling, Va.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.