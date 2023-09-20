(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Mercer County woman is dead after the driver of an SUV struck a horse drawn buggy in Mercer County Tuesday morning.

Calls first went out at 7:56 Tuesday morning for a rear end crash along Mercer New Wilmington Road in East Lackawannock Township involving a SUV and horse drawn buggy.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, both the buggy and SUV were travelling southbound along New Wilmington Road when the driver 97-year-old driver of the SUV crashed into the back of the buggy causing both of the buggy’s occupants to be ejected and disabling damage to both vehicles.

One of the buggy occupants was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital for unknown injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

We reached out to PSP Mercer for additional information on charges but have yet to hear back.