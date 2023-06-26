A new process for getting antlerless deer tags has people waiting much longer than usual.

This year marks the first season in Pennsylvania where hunters can get a permit to hunt antlerless deer at any location that sells hunting licenses or online. While that process was intended to make it easier for hunters, it has faced some hiccups on launch day.

Tags went on sale at 8 a.m. but by 8:30 a.m., tens of thousands of people were stuck in an online queue waiting for their chance to buy a tag.

But a short time later, those seeking a tag online were directed to go to licensing agents locally due to heavy online traffic that later crashed the system.

However, one local hunter looking to purchase a permit in person was staying positive about the new process.

“It’s pretty easy to do. They got the machines now, unlike the old handwritten ones where you sit there and have three pieces of carbon with three pieces of paper and write them out. And I used to do that a long time ago and it was not fun. So it’s a lot better now,” said Ken Garthwaite, local hunter.

In a separate post, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said it is working with its online vendor to resolve the issues.