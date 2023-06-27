(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania is set to receive over $1 billion in federal funding for an affordable internet expansion project.

Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth will receive more than $1.16 billion to expand broadband in unserved and underserved areas to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to affordable, high-speed internet.

The federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program is funding the project and is part of President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative.

“By expanding access to affordable, high-speed internet to every Pennsylvanian, we can create real opportunities for our students, our businesses, and our communities to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Gov. Shapiro.

The BEAD funding will be used to extend broadband infrastructure to areas of the Commonwealth that currently lack access to reliable, high-speed internet and will be administered by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority — an independent, bipartisan agency created in December 2021.

“We’re thrilled the Commonwealth is receiving this historic allocation — we’ve worked hard over the last year to ensure Pennsylvania received the funding it needs to finally address the connectivity issues impacting our communities,” said Brandon Carson, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.

In preparation for this announcement, the development authority worked with Penn State Extension to identify more than 50,000 locations in Pennsylvania that lack access to high-speed internet but weren’t included in the federal government’s initial survey.

So far, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has upheld more than 28,000 of those challenges, making those locations eligible for federal BEAD funding and helping ensure Pennsylvania received its share of the BEAD funding.

“High-speed internet is a necessity today and without it, Pennsylvanians are left at a disadvantage. Our rural communities are particularly impacted by a lack of reliable, high-speed internet access,” State Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) said.

“Nowadays, reliable, broadband internet access is almost as fundamental as electricity or running water. We can’t let our rural and other underserved communities get left behind due to lack of broadband access,” State Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said.

A five-year action plan for Pennsylvania’s BEAD allocation is now in the works, and the final submission must be sent in to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) by August 12, 2023.

The state will receive the BEAD funding in 2024 following the NTIA’s approval of the plan. The Authority plans to award subgrants to approved, eligible applicants before the end of 2024.

Residents are also encouraged to participate in community engagement events that are being held statewide in the summer to help shape broadband programs. Erie County’s engagement event will be held on July 10th at the Jefferson Educational Society, located at 3017 State Street.

To date, Pennsylvania has received more than $1.5 billion in federal funding allocations for its broadband efforts. In addition to the BEAD funding, Pennsylvania also received $279 million in funding through the Capital Projects Fund and $6.6 million in federal planning funds in 2022.

Visit the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority’s website to learn more about its work to close the digital divide in the Commonwealth.