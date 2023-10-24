Allegheny County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new investment by a Pittsburgh-area company is set to enrich the economy with new jobs and Pennsylvania’s clean energy sector.

Governor Josh Shapiro joined Westinghouse on Tuesday to announce that the company will further develop its eVinci™ microreactor — a next-generation, micro-modular reactor for decentralized remote applications — in Etna, Pa.

According to a release, the company will invest at least $18 million and create more than 40 new high-paying jobs to develop the transportable nuclear battery technology. Through this, clean energy will be provided for a variety of applications like off-grid communities, remote mining, defense facilities and data centers.

The eVinci™ microreactor is designed to provide about 5 megawatts of electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for eight-plus years without refueling – the equivalent of up to 10,750 tanker trucks of diesel fuel.

“I believe Pennsylvania should play a central role in efforts to connect the dots and invest in clean sources of energy, and that’s why my administration’s energy policy ensures we have a diverse and reliable portfolio of energy resources that fosters innovation, protects our communities and our planet, and creates jobs. Together, we can usher in a new chapter of innovation and energy leadership here in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Shapiro.

Westinghouse also plans to create a technology accelerator that will support the commercialization of the microreactor at their Borough of Etna facility.

The company will also manufacture certain components that do not involve any nuclear materials. These new manufacturing jobs will be created within the next three years.

“Westinghouse is grateful for the support we have received from Gov. Shapiro, Sec. Siger, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Borough of Etna, to help bring this advanced nuclear technology to the world,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. “We have deep roots in Pennsylvania and we are excited to continue building the future of clean energy right here.”

Westinghouse received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,083,250 Pennsylvania First grant to support the project.

In addition to the new jobs created by this project, Westinghouse has committed to retaining over 3,100 employees at its seven facilities across the Commonwealth.

“This unique and innovative project will create high-paying engineering and tech jobs in Pennsylvania while also breathing new life into an old, underutilized industrial building. This is a tremendous win and an example of the enormous opportunity for energy innovation in the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger.