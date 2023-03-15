(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania program is celebrating its accomplishment of providing millions of students with free breakfast.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that the Free School Breakfast Program has served more than 23 million breakfasts to students across the commonwealth.

“Research shows that when students get proper nutrition, they are both physically and mentally prepared to learn and therefore, perform better in school,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By continuing to offer free breakfast to all students, we are fueling healthy minds and bodies while reducing stigma related to food insecurity in our schools.”

In his budget address, Governor Josh Shapiro highlighted the importance of this program and proposed $38.5 million in funding to continue providing universal free breakfast through the 2023-24 school year. According to a release, Gov. Shapiro’s proposal provides ongoing, sustainable state funding for free breakfast in the years to come.

The Governor’s budget proposal also would allow students who qualify for reduced meals to receive lunch at no cost.

Under the program, the PDE will use the existing meal reimbursement program to pay schools for the difference between the free federal reimbursement and paid or reduced-price meal reimbursement, the release states. This is so no student has an out-of-pocket cost for a reimbursable breakfast and students eligible for reduced lunch can receive a school lunch at no extra cost to their families.

Reimbursement applies only to standard breakfast and lunch served at schools participating in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Interested schools that are not currently participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs can apply on the PDE’s website.

On average, more than 455,000 free breakfasts are served each day in Pennsylvania schools. There are 3,129 schools that participate in the program, serving more than 1.6 million students. Since the program began, school breakfast participation is up overall, with participation doubling among students who would usually have to pay full price.