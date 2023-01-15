(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been set to avoid adverse health effects in Pennsylvanians.

“Since Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order in 2018, DEP has been committed to protecting Pennsylvanians from the adverse impacts of PFAS. We are still learning more about these chemicals, and these new MCLs are a step in the right direction,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh in the release.

The new regulations set the MCL at 14 parts per trillion for PFOA and an MCL of 18 parts per trillion for PFOS. MCL’s were set at these amounts in order to avoid developmental effects (including neurobehavioral and skeletal effects), and adverse immune system effects (including immune suppression).

PFAS are a class of synthetic chemicals used since the 1940s to make water, heat, and stain resistant products such as cookware, carpets, clothing, furniture fabrics, paper packaging for food, and other resistant materials. They have also been associated with negative health effects but are classified as emerging contaminants due to their risks to people and the environment is not yet understood completely.

The MCLs for both chemicals apply to all 3,117 water systems throughout the commonwealth, 1905 of which supply water to approximately 11.4 million residents according to the release.

Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order that established the PFAS Action Team in 2018, making Pennsylvania one of the first states to take steps towards addressing PFAS and similar contaminants.