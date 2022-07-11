It’s Urban Agriculture Week and state officials are visiting Erie to tour some of the city’s community gardens.

The Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture visited Erie Monday for a first hand look at the city’s green spaces, including the Sisters of Saint Joseph gardens.

Secretary Russel Redding also toured gardens at East Middle School to celebrate the 5th annual Pennsylvania Urban Agriculture Week.

Secretary Redding said it’s important to highlight the efforts of young farmers who are investing in their community.

“I think every community with agriculture is a better community. You see it here both in the productivity, the the pride that’s around, with feeding people who some have access to food on a regular basis, a lot don’t. You have a workforce component inside the Saint Joe’s [Sisters of Saint Joseph] piece which we like a lot,” said Russel Redding, Pennsylvania state Secretary of Agriculture.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph hold farmers markets each Monday during the summer months starting at 3 p.m.

This week, Secretary Redding will visit 19 urban farms and agricultural operations in the cities of Erie, New Castle, Butler, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Easton and Wilkes-Barre.