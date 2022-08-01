(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful team have created a new partnership for youth.

The Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania Program invites 10th- through 12th-grade students to help with litter awareness and mitigation. The application period opened on Aug. 1. Students can apply to be part of the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania Program online.

Participants will commit to nine months of service which includes attending a virtual orientation, four virtual education and training workshops, as many as two virtual networking events, organizing and participating in one community cleanup event through Pick Up Pennsylvania, conducting a community education event for youth, and promoting participation on social media.

“We are honored to offer the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania Program in partnership with PennDOT,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “We know the students of today hold the key to a sustainable future. We’re excited to work with and guide this group of Young Ambassadors to implement change in their communities and the commonwealth.”

The ambassador program will be held September 2022 through May 2023.

According to an announcement about the program, more than 500 million pieces of litter were found on Pennsylvania roadways during a 2019 Pennsylvania litter research study. About $350 million is spent on litter control each year. Pennsylvania announced a new anti-litter campaign on Aug. 1 — “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.”