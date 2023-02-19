(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry has released a statement regarding Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

In the statement, Henry offered her condolences to Officer Fitzgerald’s friends and family and also thanked investigators for working through the night to identify and arrest the suspected shooter.

“For the third time this year, the second time in less two weeks, Pennsylvania has suffered the tragedy of a police officer killed by the violence wrought by firearms,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry in the statement. “Today we join in mourning with the communities of Temple University and the City of Philadelphia, and the family of Officer Fitzgerald, who died a hero bravely responding to a dangerous and volatile situation.”

Investigators from the District Attorney Office’s Gun Violence Task Force, ATF agents, U.S. Marshals, Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Police, and law enforcement in Bucks County worked together to identify and arrest Miles Pfeffer, 18.

Pfeffer faces charges include murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.