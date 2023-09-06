EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police investigated over 600 crashes during the four-day Labor Day weekend. Now, they’ve released their results, including for northwestern Pennsylvania.

For Troop E — Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties — there were three more alcohol-related crashes, 12 more people were injured and 133 more speeding citations when compared to last year’s data.

However, there were fewer DUI arrests, child seat and seatbelt citations, seatbelt warnings and other citations given than in 2022.

Those statistics for the area are broken down here:

NWPA Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (4 days) 35 0 0 19 4 0 2022 (4 days) 32 0 0 7 1 0

NWPA Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (4 days) 25 545 8 62 1,168 2022 (4 days) 37 412 18 69 1,272

According to state police, troopers investigated 671 vehicle crashes across the commonwealth resulting in 10 fatalities and 220 injuries during the Labor Day weekend travel period, which ran from September 1-4.

Police say alcohol was a factor in 61 of the non-fatal crashes and two fatal crashes. 514 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Troopers issued 27,546 total traffic citations including 864 for not wearing a seat belt and 233 tickets for failing to secure children in a child safety seat.

Below you can find a table configuring the statistics from last year’s Labor Day weekend and this year’s:

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (4 days) 671 8 10 220 61 2 2022 (4 days) 648 6 6 180 45 4

Table 2: Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (4 days) 514 9,110 233 864 17,339 2022 (4 days) 515 8,105 177 799 13,815

PSP states these statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

More information on 2023 Labor Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.