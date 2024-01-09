HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A lawsuit over the farm show milkshakes name is continuing to brew in Pennsylvania.

As abc27 reported in June, a Midstate business is using the name to sell milkshakes at other events. However, the PA Dairyman’s Association claims they do not have the right.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen have sold milkshakes at the farm show since 1953 but never trademarked the name. In 2017, they agreed with RC Herr LLC to sell milkshakes outside the Farm Show event at fairs, festivals, and football games to make money for non-profits.

That arrangement ended in 2021 but Herr, which did trademark the name Farm Show Milkshake, continues to sell them at more than 300 events a year. The Dairymen sued last year arguing they have been selling them at the farm show for 70 years and are the rightful owners of the name.

In June the Dairymen said they have “taken action to protect our farm show milkshake brand,” however they declined to comment on the lawsuit’s continuation.

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says the state has entered a legal fight saying it owns the name “Farm Show” as it is in its 108th year.

“This is a dispute between several friends and organizations with long-standing connections to both the Farm Show and the department. We are making sure that we protect the trademark of the farm show, right? That belongs to us. It’s been a state-sponsored show for 108 years. So the use of that and how supplied is our interest in the farm show. So we’re gonna try to protect that and hopefully, we can resolve this issue between parties,” said Redding.

There is money involved, as the Dairymen said all of the money it raises goes to the association to pay for agricultural-related programs. Herr said a portion of its proceeds goes to charities and over the years has donated $750,000 to various causes. There could be a settlement, or we see what the courts rule.