HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It simply wouldn’t be the Farm Show without the farm animals.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show reminds visitors of a few precautionary measures to keep in mind when visiting the animals:

Be careful around the animals, they can kick and bite or move quickly if startled

If you have allergies to animals, straw, or hay, plan accordingly

Wash your hands before you eat or touch food, hand sanitizer is also available throughout the complex

abc27 has compiled a list of all the animal events at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

10 a.m. – Swine Judging in the Small/Sale Arena (closed to the public)

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

8 a.m. – Open Beef by Simental, Sim genetics, Main-Anjou, Maintainers, and AOB at the Equine Arena

9 a.m. – Rabbit Show Judging at the Arena and Bred Gilt Sale at the Small/Sale Arena

9:15 a.m. – Supreme Champion Bred Gilt at the Small/Sale Arena

10 a.m. – Swine sale at Small/Sale Arena

4 p.m. – Draft Horse Halter Classes, Adult and Youth Riding Classes, at the Equine Arena

5 p.m. – Sheep and goat clinic at the Small/Sale Arena

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

8 a.m. – Draft horse – Youth decorating, showmanship, cart classes at the Equine Arena

9 a.m. – Poultry judging at the East Hall

10 a.m. – Rabbit/Cavy Youth Showmanship Contest, followed by Rabbit Youth Poster Contest at the East Hall. Poultry Youth Showmanship Contest at the Erie Room in hte Crossroads Conference Center.

11 a.m. – Butterflies, Life Cycle and Habitat, David Folk, Folk’s Butterfly Farm and Event Center at the Lancaster Farming Stage

11:30 a.m. – Junior Market Lamb Competition – followed by Junior Lamb Showmanship at the Small/Sale Arena. Draft Horse Tandem and Cart Classes at the East Arena

3 p.m. – Equine Barn Open to the Public (until 8 p.m.) at the EB

6 p.m. – Sheep Herding State Finals Competition at the East Hall

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

8 a.m. – RING 1: Junior Beef Breeding: Hereford, Simmental, Main-Anjou, MaineTainer at the East Hall. RING 2: Junior Beef Breeding: angus, Shorthorn, Limousin, AOB at the East Hall. Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer, followed by Junior Beef Showmanship at the East Hall. Junior Market Swine Competition -followed by Junior Swine Showmanship at the Small/Sale Arena.

10:30 a.m. – Sheep Herding State Finals Competition at the New Holland Arena

12 p.m. – Draft Horse Hitch Competition – 6 Horse Hitch and other Hitch Classes at the New Holland Arena

2 p.m. – Junior Market Cattle Show, Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer – followed by Junior Beef Showmanship at the Equine Arena

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

8 a.m. – RING 1: Open Beef – Angus Limousin at the East Arena. RING 2: Open Beef – Hereford, Shorthorn at the East Arena. Junior Market Goat Competition – followed by Junior Goat Showmanship at the South Arena.

9 a.m. – How to properly give your dog a bath and clip their nails, Battlefield FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage

10 a.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn

3 p.m. – Beef Cattle Supreme Champion at the East Arena

6:30 p.m. – Painted Spring Alpaca Farm Presentation with a Live Alpaca at the Main Hall Stage

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

8 a.m. – Alpaca / Llama Show at the East Arena

9 a.m. – Mini horse and mini mule pulling contest at the New Holland Arena

9:30 a.m. – Sale of Champions following by Junior Market/Animal Livestock Sale (Lambs, Rabbits, Goats, Swine, Cattle)

10 a.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn

11 a.m. – How to Groom Your Horse, Shippensburg FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage. PaSRBA Royalty and Rabbit Hopping, Rabbit Queen Presentation at the Main Hall Stage

12 p.m. – Pony Pulling Contest at the New Holland Arena. How to Take Up a Horse, CAMS South FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage

1:30 p.m. – Horse Pulling Contests at the New Holland rena

4:30 pm. – Draft Horse Hitching and Driving Demonstration at the East Arena

5 p.m. – Angorapalooza at the South Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

8 a.m. – Speed Horse Demonstration at the New Holland Arena

9 a.m. – Calf Care, Chambersburg High School FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage

11 a.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn

12 p.m. – Canine Meet the Breeds Experience at New Holland Arena

2 p.m. – Speed Horse Demonstration at the New Holland Arena

4:30 p.m. – Horsepower! Horse and Tractor Plowing Demonstration at the East Arena

5:00 p.m. – Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration at the New Holland Arena

7 p.m. – Horse vaulting at the New Holland Arena

7:30 p.m. – Mini Horse Extravaganza

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

8 a.m. – Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Contest; followed by Youth Division Classes at the North Wing. Canine Spectacular at the East Arena.

9:30 a.m. – Horse Track, Chambersburg Middle School North FFA at the Lancaster Farming Stage

10:30 a.m. – Horse shoeing and sheep shearing demonstration

11 a.m. – Mini Horse Extravaganza at the New Holland Arena

12:30 p.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn

1:00 p.m. – Exceptional Rodeo at the New Holland Arena

1:30 p.m. – Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration, Salute to Veterans at the East Arena

2:30 p.m. – Open Meat Breeding Sheep Show – Southdown, Shropshire, Meino, AOB Wool, Natural Colored, Corriedale at the South Arena. Sheep Show – Supreme Champion (at the conclusion of the judging) at the South Arena.

3:00 p.m. – Rodeo Warm-Up at the New Holland Arena

3:30 p.m. – Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship at the East Arena. Junior Meat Goat Showmanship at the North Wing.

4:00 p.m. – Rabbit Industry 101: Learn all about the different uses of rabbits at the Main Hall Stage

5:00 p.m. – Junior Meat Breeding Goat Show at the North Wing. Rabbit judging demonstration at the Main Hall Stage.

6:00 p.m. – Junior Meat Breeding Goat Supreme Champion at the North Wing

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

8 a.m. – Open Sheep Show – Dorset, Hampshire, AOB Meat, Montadale, Cheviot, Tunis, Suffolk at the South Arena. Sheep Show- Supreme Champion (at the conclusion of the judging) at the South Arena. Dairy Cattle Show – Ayrshire, Guernsey, Red & White, Milking Shorthorn, Holstein, Brown Swiss, Jersey at the East Arena. Open Dairy Goat Show at the North Wing.

9:30 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show – Milking Shorthorn at the East Arena

10 a.m. – Roman Riding with Dusti Dickerson at the New Holland Arena

11:30 a.m. – Live with Lucia; Rodeo Games and Live Interviews at the New Holland Arena

1:00 p.m. – Barn talks with Draft Horses at the East Barn

2:00 p.m. – Supreme Champion of Dairy Breeds at the East Arena. Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration at the New Holland Arena.

2:30 p.m. – Celebrity Cow-Milking Contest at the East Arena

3:00 p.m. – Rodeo warm-up at the New Holland Arena

5:30 p.m. – Dairy Goat Best Doe in Show at the North Wing

6:00 p.m. – Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the South Arena.

7:00 p.m. – Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo at the New Holland Arena

8:00 p.m. – Best Doe in Show at the North Wing

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

8 a.m. – Junior Meat Breeding Goat Showmanship followed by Boer Goat Show, Open and Junior at the North Wing. Junior Breeding Sheep Show at the South Arena.

8:30 a.m. – Farm Class Horse Pulling Demonstration at the East Arena

9:30 a.m. – Canine Spectacular at the East Arena. Farm Class Horse Pulling Competition at the Hew Holland Arena.

12:00 p.m. – Rodeo Warm Up at the New Holland Arena

4:00 p.m. – Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo at the New Holland Arena

Follow abc27 for full PA Farm Show coverage this year