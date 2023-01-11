HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An exhibit at the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show features an interactive activity geared toward children who want to learn more about farming.

Titled “So You Want To Be A Farmer?” the space is home to many different farming tools (approved for kids), planting stations, and hands-on experiences such as digging for and learning about worms and root vegetables.

The “Ask a Farmer” booth is also available to help find answers to any questions which may arise.

The exhibit is located in the Main Hall of the Farm Show Complex.