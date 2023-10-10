(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Tuesday ordered US and Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff through the rest of the week.

United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds are ordered to immediately fly at half-staff from Tuesday, October 10, 2023 through Friday, October 13, 2023 in recognition of the lives lost in Israel.

“I condemn the horrific acts of war in Israel by Hamas and their enablers. These attacks on innocent Israeli civilians are abhorrent and warrant world condemnation and outrage,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Our family has shared many special moments in Israel and our hearts break for those living this horror now. We stand in solidarity against terror and are praying for all people in Israel.”

On Monday, in response to the war, Jewish Community Council of Erie (JCC) announced it is providing $25,000 to support Israel’s humanitarian efforts overseas.

The Associated Press reports the war began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades. At least 1,600 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.