(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Revenue announced Pennsylvania’s year-to-date revenue numbers for 2022, setting up the new year with a strong start.

According to a release, Pennsylvania collected $4 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $319.9 million, or 8.6%, more than anticipated. In fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $19.7 billion, which is $503.1 million, or 2.6%, above estimate.

Gov. Wolf commented on this accomplishment saying it puts the commonwealth in a strong financial position for 2023.

“Year to date, we are 2.6% above our estimated revenue collections, which means we have $503.1 million in the bank above and beyond what we expected,” said Gov. Wolf. “That’s money that can be used to better support the people of Pennsylvania in the coming year, and I look forward to seeing what the new administration and the General Assembly will accomplish on behalf of Pennsylvanians.”

When Gov. Wolf took office, Pennsylvania was operating with a $2-3 billion budget deficit, and the Rainy Day Fund was a total of $231,800.

As a result of Gov. Wolf’s time in office, Pennsylvania ended the most recent fiscal year with $5.537 billion in the General Fund, and revenue collections for the 2022-23 fiscal year to date are 2.6% above estimate.

Additionally, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $5 billion dollars in the Rainy Day Fund.

“My goal has always been to build a strong foundation for Pennsylvania, so that our government can invest in the things that make Pennsylvanians’ lives better,” Gov. Wolf continued. “The strong fiscal foundation that my administration has built will empower the next administration and the General Assembly to continue making life-changing investments in the people of Pennsylvania in the years to come.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To learn more about this yearly revenue report, head to the governor’s website.