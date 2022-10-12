Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania gas prices continue to rise again, even as the national average has leveled out at the current time.

The national average for gas, according to AAA, sits at $3.92. An average that hasn’t changed in the past 24 hours. Pennsylvania, however, has seen an uptick from Tuesday of 3 cents and an overall increase of 16 cents in just the past week.

Mercer County and Pittsburgh metro areas have the highest gas prices in the state, with a current average of $4.00.

AAA reports that the Erie metro area currently averages at $3.96 a gallon, with the 5th highest gas prices in the state.

Gasbuddy.com shows that over the past three years, Pennsylvania has stayed relatively consistent, and mostly higher, than the national average. Through the early COVID-19 pandemic when no one was on the roads, PA kept above the national lows.

While discussion continues in Harrisburg about changing the Pennsylvania gas tax, it could inadvertently affect numerous cities, boroughs, and municipalities such as Altoona.