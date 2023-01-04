(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania students will again have the chance to win a cash prize for their take on “financial literacy.”

The 10th Annual Student Financial Literacy Scholarship Competition was announced on Jan. 4. Students in grades 9-12 can submit either a short essay or poem answering the prompt, “What does financial literacy mean to me?” until a Feb. 15 deadline.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and the results will be announced in April, financial literacy month.

Three cash prizes will be awarded by Harrisburg University. First place will earn $1,500, second place will earn $1,000, and third place will earn $750.

Students can submit their entries on the Harrisburg University website.

The competition was originally launched by Harrisburg University. Last year, the Department of the Auditor General partnered with the competition. This year, the Department of Auditor General and Members 1st Federal Credit Union are partners in the program.

“Learning how to be money smart is essential to the success of our commonwealth, which is why we are excited to partner with Harrisburg University and Members 1st to promote this year’s student competition,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said. “This competition gives students the creative ability to write about financial literacy and encourages them to start thinking about how money works. If you know how money works, you’re in a better position to understand where your money is going, how it’s being spent, and you’re able to hold government accountable for how it spends taxpayer dollars.”