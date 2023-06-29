HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania House has passed legislation to counter catalytic converter thefts.
The legislation, which was written by state representative Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia), would expand on current regulations on sales of catalytic converters in scrap metal yards.
Under the bill, the following required steps would be required before a sale can be completed:
- Any individual who is trying to sell a catalytic converter to a scrap yard must provide the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number for the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
- Buyers of catalytic converters must photograph both the catalytic converter and the individual selling it at the time of sale.
- Buyers must withhold payment for 48 hours after the purchase of a catalytic converter is completed.
“Car owners should not have to foot the bill for someone stealing from them, and for many households, the cost of replacing a stolen catalytic converter is burdensome,” Isaacson said. “For many Pennsylvanians, their car is a part of their livelihood. This legislation provides several important deterrents to ensure that consumers in the commonwealth have the highest level of protection from theft.”