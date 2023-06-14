(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Tuesday, June 13, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill by State Representative Bob Merski (D- Erie) that makes it easier for cities to combat blight.

According to a release, the bill (H.B. 255) creates a grant program for cities to establish code enforcement programs or strengthen existing ones. The bill passed by a vote of 124-79.

In the release, Merski stressed the importance of addressing blighted properties all over the commonwealth, referring to them as a major urban enemy that costs cities millions in lost property tax revenue and unrealized investments.

“My bill would help us break that cycle by giving local governments the resources they need to turn things around. Cities could use the funding to establish new code enforcement programs or hire more code enforcement officers to fortify existing programs, all with an emphasis on upgrading or removing abandoned and structurally unsafe structures and dwellings,” Merski said.

Should the bill become law, it would establish the Municipal Property Maintenance Code Assistance Fund that would be administered by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.

Municipalities would then be required to supply matching funds and would be eligible for grants for up to three years. They would also be able to establish their own mitigation funds that would be funded by penalties assessed for code violations.

Counties could also adopt property maintenance ordinances and enforce code violations in municipalities that don’t have their own maintenance code.

Next, the bill heads to the state Senate for a vote.