A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hunters in Pennsylvania may soon be prohibited from using dogs to hunt furbearer species like coyotes during regular deer and bear firearms seasons.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave preliminary approval of the measure after a vote during a meeting in Erie on Saturday and plans to revisit it for final consideration during a meeting in January.

According to the Game Commission, they have received numerous complaints about hunters using dogs to hunt coyotes during the regular deer and bear season which causes intentional and/or unintentional pushing, driving or killing of deer and bears.

It’s against the law in Pennsylvania to hunt deer or bear with dogs but the Game Commission said coyote dogs could pose potential problems for lawful hunting by others.

The Game Commission noted the ban would not affect the in-season nighttime hunting of furbearers with dogs in weeks when the regular deer and bear firearms seasons are open.

More information about the potential ban and other topics from the commissioner’s meeting can be found on the Game Commission website.