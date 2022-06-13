Attention hunters — the upcoming hunting and trapping seasons are approaching, and licenses are set to go on sale Monday, June 13.

The new license year begins July 1.

This year will feature opportunities such as a record number of bull elk tags, as well as seven weeks of archery deer hunting, a firearms deer season that includes the weekend after Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt trophy black bears, and more stocked pheasants than anywhere in the Northeast, according to the Pa. Game Commission.

License prices will remain unchanged this year, with one exception.

This year, for the first time, a discounted hunting license is available to Hunter-Trapper Education instructors. Instructors who are Pennsylvania residents now can purchase a general hunting license for just $1, plus $1.97 in administrative fees.

General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.97 for nonresidents.

Resident senior hunters and furtakers ages 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97, or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges.

Once again this year, additional hunting will be offered on three Sundays:

Nov. 13

Nov. 20

Nov. 27

Hunting licenses can be purchased online at https://huntfish.pa.gov. A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.