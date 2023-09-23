(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The remains of a Pennsylvania soldier who was killed in the Korean War were interred in his hometown in Forest County Saturday.

The remains of Sargent Richard Sharrow of Marienville, PA were be interred at North Forest Cemetery in Marienville on September 23 with graveside services performed by Furlong Funeral Home.

Sgt. Sharrow honorably served in the United States Navy from November, 1945 to November 1947 before joining the U.S. Army in February of 1948 during the Korean War.

Sgt. Sharrow was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Eighth U.S. Army. and was reported missing in action on July 25, 1950 after his unit sustained heavy casualties while defending against the North Korean Army’s advance near Yongdong, South Korea. He was 22-years-old at the time.

Sgt. Sharrow’s remains could not be recovered following the battle with no evidence of him being a prisoner of war. A presumptive finding of death was issued by the Army on Dec. 31, 1953 with his remains later determined to be non-recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

An unknown set of remains were recovered in 1951 and were determined as unidentifiable then buried with other Korean War Unknowns in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii also known as the Punchbowl.

In October, 2019 when they were disinterred and sent to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) lab for analysis before being identified just over three years later.

Sgt. Sharrow was identified and accounted for on January 24, 2023 with his name now recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl with a rosette next to his name, signifying he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

For more information of Sgt. Richard Sharrow and the DPAA, click here.