(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new investigative unit has been launched to protect elderly Pennsylvanians from being financially exploited.

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced the Financial Abuse Specialist Team on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The four-person team is comprised of three analysts and an attorney. According to the announcement, the team was started as a pilot program but has received a federal grant of $666,000 that will sustain its efforts for two years.

“Based on a sample of 22 cases where we exercised enhanced coordination and early intervention, nearly $3 million in assets were protected from further exploitation. Given these results, we decided to expand this model and build more capacity to better support AAAs on these cases and get the justice that victims deserve,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said. “This FAST unit will be available to assist in both investigating and resolving financial exploitation cases. It will also work on building or strengthening relationships with law enforcement to achieve justice for older adult victims and to mitigate damages as quickly as possible.”

Financial exploitation includes property theft, misuse of income or assets, misuse of Power of Attorney, or scams (including medical, contractor, “grandchild imposter emergencies,” Social Security or IRS, fake charities, gift cards and pension poaching). According to the Department of Aging, financial exploitation ranks in the top three types of reported elder abuse.

The unit will use software to help field investigators, law enforcement and the elder justice attorney figure out where the swindled money goes. Then, the attorney will work to bring back the stolen assets and eventually litigate against the perpetrators.

The Department of Aging has a webpage for financial exploitation. It has information for the elderly, their caregivers and professionals about warning signs and preventive measures, and it covers additional topics such as banking and finance, legal services and dementia.

An online training tool about elder abuse awareness also is available to commonwealth employees, and aging and human services workers.

Anyone suspecting elder abuse should call the statewide reporting hotline at (800) 490-8505 which is available 24 hours per day.