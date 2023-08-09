Lawrence County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lawrence County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for the August 8 drawing.
That ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 13-19-20-32-33, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win $1 million, according to a release.
Zain Mini Mart, located at 2012 East Washington St., New Castle, will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Lottery winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket for the August 8 drawing was sold in Florida. The historic jackpot-winning ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $1.58 billion or $783.3 million cash.
This jackpot had been rolling since April 18, when the last jackpot worth $20 million was won in New York.
The release goes on to say this Mega Millions jackpot run generated more than $108.7 million in sales for Pennsylvania, creating a profit of more than $43.5 million to benefit older residents.
The Mega Millions jackpot reset to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $9.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Friday, August 11.
Lottery players have options to purchase their Mega Millions tickets online or by visiting a retailer.