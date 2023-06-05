(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Butler County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday, June 3, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 15-45-64-67-68, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Giant Eagle, 206 Seven Fields Boulevard, Seven Fields, Pa., earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 31,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,500 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,400 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $269 million, or $139.8 million cash, for the next drawing on June 5.