Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for an indecent assault incident that reportedly happened at an Erie County Walmart in January 2000.

23 years later, police made an arrest in the indecent assault case.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states on January 11, 2000, at 9:30 p.m., the victim, driving her boyfriend’s vehicle with her friend, arrived at Walmart on Downs Drive in Summit Township, Erie County.

Once inside the store, the police report alleges a man “placed a Polaroid picture of a naked man with an erection on the dashboard of the vehicle.” The picture reportedly was of a male from the waist down.

The police report goes on to say the man also “placed a plastic bag with suspected semen in it on the dashboard of the vehicle. Suspected semen was also rubbed on the victim’s vehicle steering wheel.”

The victim, a Fairview Township woman, reported to police she was frightened and contacted police later that night.

This case went cold for 23 years.

The suspect’s DNA was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) where it sat until March 9, 2023.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper received a CODIS hit on the suspect — Jeffrey Bechtold, 68, of Penn Township, Westmoreland County.

A search warrant was issued for a sample of Bechtold’s DNA to confirm the results. It was confirmed that Bechtold was the suspect in the incident. His DNA was on file from a conviction in 2022.

Charges of indecent assault and obscene and other sexual materials and performances were filed against Bechtold on July 31, 2023, through MDJ McGowan’s office.