HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —Pennsylvania reached a solar milestone on Tuesday, as the Commonwealth can now power a city the size of Pittsburgh solely on solar power.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced on Dec. 12 that the Commonwealth’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards (AEPS) program has surpassed one gigawatt (GW) or 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar energy.

“Clean, renewable solar energy is so important for Pennsylvania’s air quality and reaching one gigawatt is proof that we are making progress towards Pennsylvania’s Solar Future,” DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley, said.. “From solar power to clean hydrogen and the wealth of emerging technologies in between, the Shapiro Administration will continue advancing an energy policy that ensures a diverse and reliable ecosystem of energy resources and that protects the environment, creates jobs, and protects consumers. At the rate of solar development currently in our Commonwealth, I’m looking forward to reaching our second gigawatt in a fraction of the time.”

The current one gigawatt (1,000,000,000 watts) of installed solar generation is enough to power nearly 140,000 homes, equivalent to the number of houses in a city the size of Pittsburgh.

The additional solar projects, now under construction across the Commonwealth, will be enough to supply the combined residential populations of Altoona, Harrisburg, Scranton, and West Chester.

“Over the past five years the number of new solar projects being installed in Pennsylvania has grown by 160 percent, and the total capacity of the new systems coming online has doubled, despite a global pandemic and various supply chain issues,” Commission Chairman Stephen M. DeFrank said. “This growth is being driven by small rooftop solar systems on homes and businesses, which account for about two-thirds of current solar capacity, along with increasing development of larger utility-scale solar systems that connect directly to the power transmission grid.”

In addition to the one gigawatt of solar power currently operating across the state, an additional 550 megawatts (just over half a gigawatt) is currently under construction and is expected to be online this summer, according to solar generation data tracked by the PUC in conjunction with Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act.

More information about Pennsylvania’s AEPS can be found on the AEPS section of the PUC website and the AEPS program website.