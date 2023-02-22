(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary announced three Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs will receive nearly $700,000 in grant funding.

The grants are part of the COVID-19 Nursing Workforce Initiative (NWI) and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The program combines the registered apprenticeship and industry partnership models to address the extensive workforce challenges in communities most affected by the pandemic.

“To ensure this critical workforce remains strong, this grant program will help relieve ongoing staffing challenges and provide long-term support to the nursing profession by building a pipeline of skilled health care workers in underserved communities. Health care workers – particularly nurses – certainly deserve our gratitude. They also deserve progressive action that ensures health care settings are fully staffed and resourced to meet the needs of their communities,” said Nancy Walker, Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary.

NWI was created to support people within the nursing industry to help navigate the pandemic and continues to incentivize careers in nursing while shortages in the field remain critical. The combined approach allows each program to serve at least 40 new apprentices during the grant period with the majority remaining with the employer that provided the training once they complete the program.

Long term, the goal for programs developed under the initiative is be able to serve at least 20 apprentices annually after the grant period.

Three local workforce development boards will collaborate with community partners, organizations, sponsors, and regional industry partnerships to create, manage, and maintain nursing apprenticeship and industry partnership programs within low- and moderate-income communities, as well as recruit and retain qualified health care professionals across the Commonwealth. This grant program also targets individuals in underrepresented populations, including women, minorities, individuals with disabilities, veterans, individuals who speak English as a second language, and individuals facing significant barriers to employment.