Those on the front lines of the fight against hunger are being helped by Harrisburg.

Qualified food banks and pantries can now apply for their share of $1.6 million in funding. The money comes from “The Emergency Food Assistance (TEFAP) Reach and Resiliency Grants.”

The goal is to expand access to healthy food in rural and low-income areas. According to the group “Feeding America,” 1.1 million people in Pennsylvania and 13% of children may not know the source of their next meal.