Pennsylvania educators and advocates advised Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor on Monday on the need for financial literacy in the state’s educational system.

Currently, Pennsylvania schools are not required to teach financial literacy to their students, and only a small number of school districts in the commonwealth implement financial literacy into their curriculum.

DeFoor highlighted the need for students to better understand debt, sustain wealth and learn how to be money smart in order to level the playing field for all Pennsylvanians.

Carey Barzeski, financial literacy teacher for Millcreek Township School District, joined the auditor general for Monday’s event.

“The teachers at Millcreek Township School District are making a difference in the lives of students by empowering them with financial literacy. With our district’s prioritization of financial literacy, what will our community’s financial outlook be in five years? 10 years? I’m excited for that future,” said Barzeski.

DeFoor recently completed a tour of public schools throughout the commonwealth focusing on financial literacy.