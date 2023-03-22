(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Those working to address violence and promote peace in their communities now have a new online resource at their disposal.

The PAPeaceAlliance is a newly-created initiative launched as part of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grants program, according to a release.

Its goal is to help Pennsylvanians connect with and learn from peers and subject matter experts on how to address violence in their community, access live training opportunities and also includes a digital library of resources.

“When we announced that I would be leading the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), we emphasized how we would center the voices of those impacted by violence and the expertise of those working on these issues in their communities, day in and day out,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, PCCD chairman.

The initiative will also help facilitate regional meetings and events to help those working in the same communities build connections and coordinate efforts together.

“We’re excited to support groups working on the front lines of violence prevention and intervention through this new statewide community of practice,” said Michael Pennington, PCCD executive director. “Our agency is proud to have partnered with WestEd and LISC to develop this innovative resource and look forward to helping groups across the commonwealth through technical assistance, training, capacity building and collaboration opportunities.”