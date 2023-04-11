(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millions of dollars in federal funding will help expand broadband internet services across Pennsylvania’s unserved/underserved areas.

Brandon Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA), announced in a release the approval of grant guidelines for the Pennsylvania Broadband Infrastructure Program.

Those guidelines will provide $200 million to businesses, non-profits, local government and economic development organizations.

“The PBDA is pleased to provide this funding to achieve last-mile connections and increase speed for underserved and unserved regions in Pennsylvania,” said Carson. “This is the first grant program the PBDA is offering, and we look forward to seeing the impact it makes as we work to close the commonwealth’s digital divide.”

According to the release, the Pennsylvania Broadband Infrastructure Program will fund line extension and development projects, as well as large-scale regional infrastructure projects. Upon completion, projects must deliver service that meets or exceeds symmetrical download and upload speeds of 100 Megabits per second, while prioritizing fiber-optic deployment.

Projects must include a viable sustainability strategy to maintain, repair and upgrade networks to ensure their continued operation. Key program requirements include:

25-percent match: Federal, state, or local funding received by the applicant is eligible towards the match requirement;

Federal, state, or local funding received by the applicant is eligible towards the match requirement; Grant amounts: The minimum request considered will be $500,000 and the maximum may not exceed $10 million;

The minimum request considered will be $500,000 and the maximum may not exceed $10 million; Universal coverage: Applicants are required to ensure that all projects either achieve or are part of a plan to achieve universal broadband for the locality or region;

Applicants are required to ensure that all projects either achieve or are part of a plan to achieve universal broadband for the locality or region; Affordability: Applicants must participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program and will be asked to describe and document their digital equity efforts to ensure low- to moderate-income households in the proposed project area will have sustained and affordable access;

Applicants must participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program and will be asked to describe and document their digital equity efforts to ensure low- to moderate-income households in the proposed project area will have sustained and affordable access; Labor: The Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act may apply to projects funded under this program. Prevailing Wage requirements are generally applicable to grants for construction, demolition, reconstruction, alteration, repair work, renovations, build-out and installation of machinery and equipment more than $25,000.

The application period will begin May 10 and will close July 10 at 11:59 p.m., and the PBDA expects to award grants before the end of 2023. Funded projects must reach substantial completion by December 31, 2026.

For more information about the grant application, visit the PBDA website.