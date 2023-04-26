(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The PA Route 6 Alliance is now requesting nominations for the 13th annual “Do 6” Awards that recognizes individuals, groups, projects and communities that exemplify their mission of protecting preserving and promoting the resources across Route 6.

Nominations can be submitted for any of the six categories for any group or individual, either online or by mail, until June 1.

Winners will be notified upon selection with the awards being presented at the PA Route 6 Annual Meeting and “Do 6” Awards Program, which is set for Oct. 6 in Corry, Pa.

Nominations can be made for the following categories:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Presented to a person or agency who exemplifies outstanding leadership and advances our mission through heritage development.

– Presented to a person or agency who exemplifies outstanding leadership and advances our mission through heritage development. HERITAGE PARTNERSHIP AWARD – Presented to a group, person or organization that has demonstrated excellence in historic preservation, cultural preservation, interpretation and/or education through cross-corridor thinking and interagency cooperation.

– Presented to a group, person or organization that has demonstrated excellence in historic preservation, cultural preservation, interpretation and/or education through cross-corridor thinking and interagency cooperation. HERITAGE TOURISM AWARD – Presented to a business or project that furthers economic and tourism development while respecting the heritage and cultural resources of the PA Route 6 Corridor.

– Presented to a business or project that furthers economic and tourism development while respecting the heritage and cultural resources of the PA Route 6 Corridor. ARTISAN OF THE YEAR AWARD – Presented to an artist or artisan group that exemplifies the goals of the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail program showing regional thinking and cooperation while promoting the arts along the corridor.

– Presented to an artist or artisan group that exemplifies the goals of the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail program showing regional thinking and cooperation while promoting the arts along the corridor. HERITAGE LEADERSHIP AWARD – Presented to a person(s), business or organization for meaningful contributions and/or through partnerships, by enriching our communities through landscape initiatives or historic preservation.

– Presented to a person(s), business or organization for meaningful contributions and/or through partnerships, by enriching our communities through landscape initiatives or historic preservation. HERITAGE COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR – Presented to the designated Heritage Community, who are embracing their Heritage Tourism Work Plans and implementing worthwhile projects and showing impacts and results.

Winners from last year’s program include Erie Arts & Culture for Heritage Partnership, Lackawaxen River Trails for Heritage Tourism, Lisa Glover from Honesdale for Heritage Leadership, Impact Corry for Heritage Community of the Year, Highlands Chocolates for Artisan of the Year and Dan Glotz of the Warren County Planning Commission for Lifetime Achievement.

For more information on the “Do 6” Awards and the 2023 PA Route 6 Educational Summit & Annual Meeting, visit their website here.