(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate overwhelmingly voted to confirmed Governor Shapiro’s nominees for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Department of General Services (DGS).

According to a release, the PA senate “overwhelmingly” voted to confirm Cindy Adams Dunn as secretary of the DCNR and unanimously voted to confirm Reggie McNeil as the secretary of the DGS.

Dunn has served the same role since being nominated by former Governor Tom Wolfe in 2015. Since taking office, the DCNR launched programs including Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps program, led two successful independent audits of the Commonwealth’s 2.2 million acre state forest system and awarded almost $300,000 in Wild Conservation Resource Program grants.

Reggie McNeil was confirmed in a unanimous decision by the senate, making him the department’s 11th secretary. McNeil brings 27 years of experience working in PA’s public schools along with a 22-year career as a naval officer in the United States Civil Engineer Corps.

Since taking office in February, the DGS has cut the amount of time to certify small businesses in PA by 33 percent.