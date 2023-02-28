The clock is running out on expanded snap benefits across Pennsylvania.

Emergency COVID benefit payments are ending at midnight on Tuesday, which will affect tens of thousands of people around Erie.

The press secretary of the Department of Human Services (DHS) said that SNAP recipients’ benefits do not expire for those who keep their card active.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the DHS has had federal funding to provide additional payments to SNAP households. Typically, SNAP recipients usually receive one payment a month.

For the past three years, DHS has been providing emergency allotments which include a second payment every month. This second payment brings SNAP households up to the maximum amount that they are eligible for or an additional $95.

“We know that families have been used to these payments for the past three years and having this change is a significant change. We are encouraging folks as well, we know that the charitable food organizations in the areas,” said Brandon Cwalina, press secretary, DHS Office of Press & Communications.

Cwalina added that it is important for SNAP recipients to keep their case information updated as changes to income, expenses or household size can adjust normal payments.

One nonprofit is teaming up with local churches during the next couple of months to help families who are having a difficult time making ends meet.

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) are filling bags with boxes of cereal, oatmeal, cans of soup, and more, to hand out to their consumers.

“We have seniors who went from $149 in SNAP down to $23 to $49 — a huge discrepancy,” said Karen Hund, case manager, GECAC.

So, how are families supposed to survive with such a short turnaround?

“That’s part of the question isn’t it?” Hund added. “We’ve had people having to choose between rent and food and prescriptions and other things because they have to feed their families, their children, themselves. It’s really put food insecurity as a top priority.”

Families that need food assistance can go to the following resources for help: