EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has completed a multi-year project, digitizing a collection of 23,260 postcards into an archive anyone can use ranging from the 1800s to the 1970s.
The Pennsylvania State Archives include historical postcards from all 67 counties, highlighting cities, towns, buildings, local businesses, and parks with scenic sights and a birdseye view of iconic streets.
Additional images include vintage business advertising, highways, monuments, and battlefields from infamous wars, such as the “Battle of Gettysburg” (pictured below).
The Pennsylvania State Archives decided to put the collection of over 20,000 historical postcards together to showcase some familiar people, places, and landmarks throughout the Commonwealth’s history.
The now-digitized postcards showcase some of the most iconic and recognizable landmarks throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
LUZERNE COUNTY:
Pennsylvanians can now use the archives to learn and see more about people from the area, the places they’re from, and the battles that were fought for individual rights and freedoms.
If you’re interested in taking a walk down Pennsylvania’s Trails of History check out the Pennsylvania State Archive or visit the PHMC website.