At least 1 in every 30 adolescents will endure some type of homelessness during their life.

In response, Pennsylvania state Representative Ryan Bizarro wrote legislation that addressed one element of youth homelessness, which he says is a lack of transportation.

Rep. Bizarro said, if passed, his bill would remove the costs of acquiring a driver’s license for young people who are enrolled in school.

“We need to do everything we can to give these folks the tools necessary to be successful, and I think a big part is giving them access to transportation so they can get from point A to point B,” said Bizarro.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, more than 40,000 children and youth were identified as homeless during the 2021-22 school year, a statewide record.